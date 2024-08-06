New England face off against Nashville SC for the Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for all-encompassing coverage, featuring kickoff times and streaming options for fans in the USA.

[Watch New England vs Nashville SC live in the USA on Apple TV]

The stage is set for a high-stakes clash as the New England Revolution and Nashville SC vie for a spot in the next round. The Revolution hold a significant edge after their Matchday 1 victory over Mazatlan, but their advancement is far from assured. Even a loss in a penalty shootout could see them through, but there’s a scenario where they could be knocked out.

Nashville SC are well aware of the stakes and is poised to capitalize. A victory by two or more goals would see them advance on goal difference. It’s a daunting task, but Nashville are prepared to give everything in pursuit of that critical result.

When will the New England vs Nashville SC match be played?

New England will face Nashville SC in a crucial Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, August 6. The game is set to begin at 7:30 PM (ET).

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

New England vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New England vs Nashville SC in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the New England Revolution take on Nashville SC in the 2024 Leagues Cup—a high-stakes clash you won’t want to miss. Catch all the action live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.