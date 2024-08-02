The current Atlas manager spoke about why MLS clubs are beating Liga MX clubs consistently during the competition.

The Leagues Cup is supposed to be a mega event between MLS sides and Liga MX, but someone should tell Liga MX that, as it’s been complete dominance by MLS over Liga MX in this year’s version of the Leagues Cup.

In fact, currently only 5 Liga MX teams have advanced to the next round of the competition, where America is already waiting.

On Thursday evening, Benat San Jose’s side Atlas was defeated by Real Salt Lake 2-1, and the Spanish manager came away impressed by the MLS side.

Benat San Jose on Leagues Cup

After the match, San Jose stated, “In general, I don’t know” (when asked as to why Liga MX teams have struggled this tournament). “What I can say is MLS teams are at a top level. Real Salt Lake is an extraordinary team. They’re very good technically, physically, and tactically.”

Pundits in Mexico have looked down on the Leagues Cup, considering it a money grab for MLS and Liga MX. Others have gone so far as to say that the tournament is a complete waste of time.

In US soccer circles, many fans are upset that the Leagues Cup has taken preference over the US Open Cup. While MLS sides are doing “well” this season, the tournament is seen as a tainted representation of MLS’s standing in international competition, as MLS historically has struggled mightily in the Concacaf Champions League.