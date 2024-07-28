Sporting Kansas City and the Chicago Fire are set to clash in a thrilling Matchday 1 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Fans across the USA can tune in to catch every moment, with kickoff times and streaming options.

Where to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

Sporting Kansas City are gearing up to take on Chicago Fire in a thrilling Matchday 1 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, igniting nationwide excitement among fans. With kickoff times and streaming options highly anticipated, make sure to mark your calendars and stay tuned for live updates on this electrifying clash.

[Watch Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire live in the USA on Apple TV]

In a matchup of immense significance, Sporting Kansas City and the Chicago Fire square off with aspirations that extend beyond their current MLS standings. Both teams, lingering far from playoff contention, recognize the Leagues Cup as their solitary shot at a title this season. Although the regular season’s outcome remains uncertain, there are minimal indications of a dramatic turnaround in their league fortunes.

With Toluca poised as the favorites to top the group, the clash between Sporting Kansas City and the Chicago Fire could ultimately decide who claims the crucial second spot to advance. As both sides aim to salvage their seasons, this encounter promises to be a defining moment in their 2024 campaigns.

When will the Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire match be played?

Sporting Kansas City to take on Chicago Fire in the Matchday 1 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Sunday, July 28, with kickoff scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Sporting Kansas City forward Willy Agada – IMAGO / Newscom World

Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Sporting Kansas City vs Chicago Fire in the USA

Catch the electrifying 2024 Leagues Cup showdown between Sporting Kansas City and Chicago Fire, streaming live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.