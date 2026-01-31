Trending topics:
Where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Liverpool receive Newcastle in a Matchday 24 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Amara Nallo of Liverpool
Liverpool and Newcastle will face each other in a Matchday 24 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Liverpool vs Newcastle online in the US on Peacock]

Liverpool remain right in the middle of the European qualification fight despite a recent stumble, with a loss to Bournemouth and wins by Manchester United and Chelsea dropping the Reds to sixth in a crowded table.

That sets the stage for a pivotal clash with Newcastle, who see this matchup as a prime chance to close the gap and shake up the race for continental spots. With postseason implications on the line and pressure mounting on both sides, this is a game that could reshape the standings—one fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Liverpool vs Newcastle match be played?

Liverpool take on Newcastle this Saturday, January 31, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 24. Kickoff is set for 3:00 PM (ET).

Liverpool vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Liverpool and Newcastle in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, NBC and Telemundo.

