Trending topics:
efl cup

Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Marmoush scores the opener! (1-0) 2026 EFL Cup semifinals second leg

Manchester City and Newcastle United face off in the second leg of the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals, with a trip to the grand final on the line. Follow along for all the minute-by-minute action from this decisive matchup!

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lewis Hall of Newcastle United and Jeremy Doku of Manchester City.
© Getty ImagesLewis Hall of Newcastle United and Jeremy Doku of Manchester City.

Manchester City host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium for a crucial second-leg clash in the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals. Wembley Stadium has already confirmed its first finalist after Arsenal reached the final by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Tuesday, and tonight we will learn who will join the Gunners in the showcase event.

Manchester City enter the contest with a comfortable advantage after securing a 2-0 victory in the first leg at St. James’ Park, courtesy of goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki. Pep Guardiola’s side comes into this fixture following a -2-2 draw against Tottenham in Premier League action on Sunday, where it currently sits second in the table with 47 points.

It will be a daunting task for Newcastle United, who must win by at least a two-goal margin to keep their hopes of a final appearance alive. Eddie Howe’s side arrives in Manchester looking to bounce back from a heavy 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last Saturday. The Magpies have struggled for consistency recently and currently occupy 11th place in the league with 33 points.

Advertisement

20'- What a save by Trafford! (0-0)

Anthony Gordon found himself one-on-one with James Trafford, but the Manchester City goalkeeper stood tall to deny the equalizer!

6'- GOOOOAAAAAL OF MANCHESTER CITY!!! (0-0)

Omar Marmoush scores the opener of the game!!

Tweet placeholder

GAME ON!

The game between Manchester City and Newcastle is underway!

Players are on the pitch!

Players from both teams are on the pitch. Everything is ready for the start of the match!

Newcastle face a must-win scenario

Newcastle find themselves in a win at all costs situation if they hope to punch their ticket to Wembley Stadium. However, a simple one-goal victory will not be enough to overcome the 2-0 deficit from the first leg.

The Magpies must win by at least two goals to force the match into extra time, while a victory by three goals or more would see them secure an outright spot in the final and keep their title defense alive.

Advertisement

Both teams doing warm up activities

Players for both sides have taken the field for warmups!

Newcastle aiming for back-to-back glory

Newcastle are looking to replicate their historic success from 2025. In last year's edition of the EFL Cup, the Magpies were crowned champions for the first time in club history after defeating Liverpool 2-1 in a thrilling final, with goals coming from Dan Burn and Alexander Isak.

While the Tyneside club faces a monumental task tonight at the Etihad, they will lean on the memories of that triumph to fuel a potential second-leg comeback.

Newcastle lineup confirmed!

Newcastle confirmed XI: Ramsdale; Trippier, Botman, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Ramsey, Gordon; Woltemade.

Tweet placeholder

Manchester City lineup confirmed!

This will be Manchester City starting XI for today's clash: Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Ake,  Ait-Nouri; Nico Gonzalez; Reijnders, O'Reilly, Semenyo, Foden; Marmoush.

Tweet placeholder

Today's referees

Tony Harrington has been appointed to officiate the clash between Manchester City and Newcastle. He will be joined on the field by Lee Betts and Sian Massey-Ellis, who are set to serve as the assistant referees.

Full officiating team:

  • Referee: Tony Harrington (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 1: Lee Betts (ENG)
  • Assistant Referee 2: Sian Massey-Ellis (ENG)
  • Fourth official: Lewis Smith (ENG)
  • VAR: Paul Howard (ENG)
Advertisement

Kickoff time and where to watch

Manchester City vs Newcastle will get underway at the Etihad Stadium at 3:00 PM (ET).

Paramount+ will be the primary option to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle in the USA.

11'- Reijnders almost doubles the lead!

Tijjani Reijnders nearly found the back of the net for a second goal, but his clinical strike whistled just wide of Aaron Ramsdale’s post.

Manchester City and Newcastle clash in the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals second leg

Welcome to our live blog of the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals! Manchester City face Newcastle today in the second leg, with both teams looking for a spot in the grand final at Wembley Stadium!

Stay with us for key information and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch PSG vs Newcastle in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch PSG vs Newcastle in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

NY Mets new star Freddy Peralta turns heads with major admission about his WBC participation
MLB

NY Mets new star Freddy Peralta turns heads with major admission about his WBC participation

Better Collective Logo