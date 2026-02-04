Manchester City vs Newcastle LIVE: Marmoush scores the opener! (1-0) 2026 EFL Cup semifinals second leg

Manchester City host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium for a crucial second-leg clash in the 2026 EFL Cup semifinals. Wembley Stadium has already confirmed its first finalist after Arsenal reached the final by beating Chelsea 1-0 on Tuesday, and tonight we will learn who will join the Gunners in the showcase event.

Manchester City enter the contest with a comfortable advantage after securing a 2-0 victory in the first leg at St. James’ Park, courtesy of goals from Antoine Semenyo and Rayan Cherki. Pep Guardiola’s side comes into this fixture following a -2-2 draw against Tottenham in Premier League action on Sunday, where it currently sits second in the table with 47 points.

It will be a daunting task for Newcastle United, who must win by at least a two-goal margin to keep their hopes of a final appearance alive. Eddie Howe’s side arrives in Manchester looking to bounce back from a heavy 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield last Saturday. The Magpies have struggled for consistency recently and currently occupy 11th place in the league with 33 points.