Pachuca face off against Chivas for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

In an eagerly anticipated matchup, Pachuca are set to take on Chivas on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Uncover all the crucial details, including the match date, kickoff time, and a selection of streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Pachuca vs Chivas live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This is a duel where much is on the line. Only three points separate the two rivals, with one currently holding a direct qualification position for the quarterfinals, while the other remains in a Requalification spot. The outcome of this game could have significant ramifications.

Pachuca, sitting in fifth place with 25 points, trails the leaders Club America and Toluca by four points. Meanwhile, Chivas Guadalajara, with 22 points, occupies ninth place and is aiming for a win to climb into the top 6. With few Matchdays remaining, every match becomes increasingly crucial.

When will the Pachuca vs Chivas match be played?

The game for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Pachuca and Chivas will be played this Saturday, April 13 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Pachuca vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pachuca and Chivas will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN USA, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Univision.