Where to watch Atletico San Luis vs CF Montreal live in the USA: 2024 Leagues Cup

[Watch Atletico San Luis vs CF Montreal live in the USA on Apple TV]

Montreal’s inaugural appearance in the tournament got off to a rocky start with a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Orlando City SC, pushing them to the edge of elimination. With their hopes hanging by a thread, they must secure a victory, even if it comes down to penalties, to keep their League Cup dreams alive.

Their next challenge is no small feat, as they face Atletico San Luis, the favorites to win the match. Despite the Mexican side’s inconsistent form, they’ve performed notably better than CF Montreal. Atletico San Luis, though, can’t afford to be complacent, as a win would guarantee their passage to the next round.

When will the Atletico San Luis vs CF Montreal match be played?

Atletico San Luis will face the CF Montreal in the Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Tuesday, July 30, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM (ET).

CF Montreal Goalie Sebastian Breza – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Atletico San Luis vs CF Montreal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs CF Montreal in the USA

Experience the high-stakes 2024 Leagues Cup clash between Atletico San Luis and CF Montreal, streaming live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.