Pachuca are gearing up to face Toronto FC on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Pachuca will take on Toronto FC in a highly anticipated Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. This thrilling showdown promises high-octane action, so don’t miss a second. Check your local listings for kickoff times and streaming options across the USA.

[Watch Pachuca vs Toronto FC live in the USA on Apple TV]

Group 6 East is shaping up to be the most challenging and evenly contested of the tournament. After two Matchdays, all three teams are tied with two points each. However, the New York Red Bulls have already been eliminated based on the first tiebreaker criterion, having lost to both remaining teams in penalty shootouts.

This upcoming match will determine the group leader, and it’s set to be a thrilling contest. Both Pachuca and Toronto FC are already through to the next phase, but securing the top spot is crucial for a favorable matchup in the knockout stages. Expect a high-stakes battle with plenty of excitement as each team vies for the coveted first-place finish.

When will the Pachuca vs Toronto FC match be played?

Pachuca will face off against Toronto on Sunday, August 4, in a pivotal Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Derrick Etienne of Toronto FC – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Pachuca vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Toronto FC in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying showdown as Pachuca takes on Toronto FC in the 2024 Leagues Cup. Catch every thrilling moment live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.