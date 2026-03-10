Where to watch Philadelphia Union vs Club America live in the USA: 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup

Philadelphia Union receive Club America for the first leg of the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Philadelphia Union vs Club America live in the USA on Fubo]

A compelling cross-league clash is on the horizon as Philadelphia Union meet Club America in a matchup that highlights the rivalry between MLS and Liga MX. Philadelphia enter still looking for their first win after three straight losses.

Despite this, the hopes the continental stage can spark a turnaround. Club America, one of CONCACAF’s most decorated clubs, arrives with stronger Liga MX form and the edge on paper—setting the stage for a must-watch battle.

When will the Philadelphia Union vs Club America match be played?

This first leg game in the 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 between Philadelphia Union and Club America willbe played this Tuesday, March 10 at 7:00 PM (ET).

Milan Iloski of the Philadelphia Union – Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Philadelphia Union vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Philadelphia Union vs Club America in the USA

This 2026 CONCACAF Champions Cup game between Philadelphia Union and Club America will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, FS1, TUDN and ViX.