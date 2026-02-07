Where to watch Club America vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Club America play against Monterrey in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 5 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Monterrey in the US on DirecTV Stream]

A high-profile Liga MX matchup is on deck as two legitimate title contenders square off in a game loaded with playoff implications. Monterrey come in with seven points and remain among the postseason qualifiers, looking to rebound after a hard-earned 2–2 draw against Tijuana.

Across the field, Club America are riding momentum from its first win of the season—a 2–0 victory over Necaxa—and is eager to build on it. With pride and positioning at stake, this is one showdown fans won’t want to miss.

When will the Club America vs Monterrey match be played?

Club America play against Monterrey in the Matchday 5 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, February 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Sergio Canales of Monterrey – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Club America vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Club America vs Monterrey in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Monterrey will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.