Where to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

PSG and Monaco face each other in the second leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch PSG vs Monaco online in the US on DAZN]

After edging a five-goal thriller on the road, Paris Saint-Germain carry a 3-2 advantage back to Paris, where the reigning champions will host the decisive second leg with momentum and home-field on their side.

But this tie is far from settled. AS Monaco have showed they can trouble PSG for long stretches, and with nothing to lose, expect Monaco to press aggressively in search of a dramatic turnaround in this series.

When will the PSG vs Monaco match be played?

PSG play against Monaco this Wednesday, February 25, in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-offs. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Mamadou Coulibaly of AS Monaco – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

PSG vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA

Catch all the action live on DAZN. Other options: Paramount+.