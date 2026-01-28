Trending topics:
Where to watch Barcelona vs Copenhagen in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Barcelona will face Copenhagen in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Fermin Lopez of FC Barcelona
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesFermin Lopez of FC Barcelona

Barcelona square off with Copenhagen in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Barcelona vs Copenhagen online in the US on DAZN]

With the stakes at their highest in the final league-stage match, both teams enter knowing a win is mandatory. Barcelona sit second in the standings and outside the automatic Round of 16 spots, meaning the Blaugrana must secure three points and hope other results break their way.

Copenhagen, on the other hand, with 8 points after a disappointing draw in Matchday 7 against Napoli are on the edge of elimination and face a similar scenario, needing a victory and outside help to keep their tournament hopes alive.

When will the Barcelona vs Copenhagen match be played?

Barcelona take on Copenhagen this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Yoram Zague of F.C. Copenhagen – Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

Yoram Zague of F.C. Copenhagen – Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Copenhagen: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Barcelona vs Copenhagen in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Barcelona and Copenhagen. Catch all the action live on DAZNOther options: Paramount+.

