Where to watch PSG vs Monaco live in the USA: 2024/2025 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain will host AS Monaco on Matchday 21 of the 2024/25 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through various broadcasting platforms. Here’s a comprehensive guide to make sure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Matchday 21 features a blockbuster clash that could shake up the Ligue 1 title race as PSG, sitting atop the table with 50 points, face off against third-place Monaco, who trail by 13 points, with Marseille lurking 10 points behind the leaders.

A win for PSG would create a comfortable cushion, effectively distancing a direct rival from title contention, but a loss would cut their lead over Monaco to 10 points and give Marseille a chance to close the gap. For Monaco, this is a must-win to keep their title hopes alive, while PSG aim to tighten their grip on the league.

When will the PSG vs Monaco match be played?

PSG take on Monaco in a Matchday 21 clash of the 2024/2025 Ligue 1 this Friday, February 7, with kickoff scheduled for 3:05 PM (ET).

PSG vs Monaco: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:05 PM

CT: 2:05 PM

MT: 1:05 PM

PT: 12:05 PM

How to watch PSG vs Monaco in the USA

Catch this 2024-25 Ligue 1 clash between PSG and Monaco live in the USA! The game can be seen on Fubo (free trial). Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS, and Fanatiz.