Lionel Messi sparks reaction from French Ligue 1 after winning MLS Cup with Inter Miami

Lionel Messi added a new title to his collection with Inter Miami, being crowned champion of the 2025 MLS Cup after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 at Chase Stadium. After securing the first league title in franchise history, the Argentine sparked reaction from the French Ligue 1.

In a match that was tied 1-1 with only a few minutes left, the Argentine star appeared when the team needed him most. He assisted his compatriot Rodrigo De Paul in a brilliant combination that resulted in the 2-1 goal, breaking the game open in Inter Miami’s favor and igniting delirium among the fans who packed every section of Chase Stadium.

With this victory, Messi has secured his third title (or fourth, if the Eastern Conference Final victory over New York City FC is counted as official) with Inter Miami. His trophy cabinet with the Florida club now includes the 2023 Leagues Cup, the 2024 Supporters’ Shield, and the recent 2025 MLS Cup.

Furthermore, the Argentine remains comfortably the player who has won the most titles in the history of soccer, with 47 titles. In France, Messi left his mark at PSG, where 75 appearances were enough for him to add three more crowns to his collection: two Ligue 1 titles and one Trophée des Champions (French Super Cup). In that light, the Ligue 1 did not miss the opportunity to offer congratulations to the star who competed in French football for two seasons.

Messi about his time at PSG

The Argentine arrived at PSG following a legendary spell at Barcelona, and although he managed to win three titles in the two seasons he spent there, he was never able to adapt in the same way he had in Spain. Despite this, Messi noted in an interview that not everything was as bad as it seemed.

“It seems like Paris was a hell, and it wasn’t like that either,” he began clarifying in an exclusive interview granted to the newspaper Sport. “When I say I didn’t have a good time, it’s because I didn’t feel good about what I was doing on a daily basis, in the matches, in the training sessions,” he explained.

“I didn’t feel good, but the truth is that at a family level it was a very good experience, the city is spectacular, and we enjoyed it. It was all new for us, and it was very difficult because it wasn’t a choice, it just happened that way. It is true that I didn’t feel good in the day-to-day life with what I like to do,” he added.