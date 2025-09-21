Where to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG live in the USA: 2025/2026 Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille and PSG will square off on Matchday 5 of the 2025/26 Ligue 1 season. Fans in the United States can watch the action live through various broadcasting platforms. Here’s a comprehensive guide to make sure you don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

PSG have opened their Ligue 1 title defense in dominant fashion, rolling to four straight wins to stay perfect at the top of the table, and they’ll look to extend that streak to five when archrival Olympique Marseille come to town for another heated edition of Le Classique.

While Marseille has been inconsistent domestically with two wins and two losses, their gritty performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League proved they’re capable of raising their game, making this clash a true test for both sides.

When will the Olympique Marseille vs PSG match be played?

Olympique Marseille receive PSG in a Matchday 5 clash of the 2025/2026 Ligue 1 this Sunday, September 21, with kickoff scheduled for 2:45 PM (ET).

Amine Gouiri of Olympique Marseille – Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Olympique Marseille vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Olympique Marseille vs PSG in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Ligue 1 clash between Olympique Marseille and PSG live in the USA! The game can be seen on Fubo. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, Fanatiz.