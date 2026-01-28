Where to watch PSG vs Newcastle in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

PSG will face off against Newcastle in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Everything is at stake as Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle meet with direct qualification to the Round of 16 on the line. Level on points and separated only by goal difference, PSG hold sixth place over seventh-place Newcastle, making this a true winner-advances clash.

PSG enter needing a rebound after a surprising 2–1 loss to Sporting, while Newcastle bring confidence from a commanding 3–0 win over PSV. With a draw helping neither side, this is a clear-cut, must-win showdown.

When will the PSG vs Newcastle match be played?

PSG square off with Newcastle this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joelinton of Newcastle United – George Wood/Getty Images

PSG vs Newcastle: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Newcastle in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Newcastle. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.