Where to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray will face off against Liverpool in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League round of 16. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool online in the US on Paramount+]

Liverpool and Galatasaray are set for a high-stakes showdown between two formidable sides. Liverpool enter the series after finishing third in the league stage with 18 points from a possible 24, reinforcing their status as one of the competition’s top teams and a clear contender to advance.

Still, the English club will be tested by an in-form Galatasaray squad that surged into this round after a decisive elimination of Juventus. While the Turkish side understands the challenge ahead, confidence is high that a strong performance on home soil could keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.

When will the Galatasaray vs Liverpool match be played?

Galatasaray play against Liverpool this Tuesday, March 10, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16. The game is set to kick off at 1:45 PM (ET).

Lucas Torreira of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray vs Liverpool: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:45 PM

CT: 12:45 PM

MT: 11:45 AM

PT: 10:45 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Liverpool in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Liverpool. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.