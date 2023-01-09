Paris Saint-Germain will play against Angers in what will be the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here, you can check out the probable lineups for this interesting game.

The two opposite poles of the standings in Ligue 1 will face each other in this game. On the one hand, the visiting Angers occupy the last place with only 8 points. For now, they are in a difficult situation in relation to relegation, so they need to get points to get out of there.

However, it will not be easy for them because their rivals are the leaders of Ligue 1, Paris Saint-Germain, who are coming off a loss against Lens, direct rivals in the fight for the championship. That is why now they will seek to recover and win a game that, in principle, should not be difficult.

PSG's probable lineup

Presnel Kimpembe, Renato Sanches and Nuno Mendes remain out through injury. Nor will Hakimi be there due to the accumulation of yellow cards. However, PSG will have Messi and Neymar back.

PSG’s possible lineup: Donnarumma; Mukiele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Vitinha, Verratti, Ruiz; Messi; Mbappe, Neymar.

Angers 's probable lineup

Angers could vary a lot since if the transfer rumors of some of its players are confirmed, they would not be available to play against PSG.

Angers's possible lineup: Bernardoni; Bamba, Hountondji, Blazic, Doumbia; Mendy, Bentaleb; El Melali, Hunou, Thioub; Sima.

