Where to watch Puebla vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Puebla will host Chivas in a Matchday 14 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Watch Puebla vs Chivas online for FREE in the US on Fubo

Following a solid win over Necaxa, Chivas are now within striking distance of a direct quarterfinals spot, sitting just three points shy of Tijuana, the final team currently in line for automatic qualification. With momentum on their side, Guadalajara are aiming to capitalize.

Their next test comes against Puebla, a team clinging to a slim shot at qualification. For Puebla, it’s a high-stakes battle, as they not only need a win here but also a sweep of their remaining games and favorable outcomes from around the league to keep their playoff hopes alive.

When will the Puebla vs Chivas match be played?

Puebla take on Chivas for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 14 this Friday, October 25. The action is set to kick off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Facundo Waller of Puebla – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Puebla vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Chivas in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Puebla and Chivas which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial. Other options: TUDN, DirecTV Stream.