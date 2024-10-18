Where to watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Puebla will receive Cruz Azul in a Matchday 12 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Puebla are set to host Cruz Azul in a highly anticipated Matchday 12 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. USA fans can catch all the action, with the match available on multiple platforms, including broadcast and streaming options. Kickoff times and coverage details are readily accessible, ensuring fans don’t miss a moment of this crucial clash.

[Watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Liga MX leaders Cruz Azul are back in action following the FIFA Matchday break, looking to maintain their top spot with 28 points as the regular season winds down. With only a few matches left, their focus is clear: continue winning.

Meanwhile, Puebla are in hot pursuit of a playoff spot, sitting just three points behind America, the final team to qualify. Despite the tough matchup ahead, Puebla know the importance of securing all three points and is determined to push hard for the victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Puebla vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Puebla take on Cruz Azul for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 12 this Friday, October 18th. The action is set to kick off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Luis Quinones of Puebla – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

Puebla vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Puebla vs Cruz Azul in the USA

Don’t miss the Liga MX Apertura 2024 showdown between Puebla and Cruz Azul, which will be broadcast live in the USA. You can catch all the action on Fubo with a free trial, or enjoy extensive coverage on TUDN.