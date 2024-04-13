Pumas UNAM will face off against Leon for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

Pumas UNAM are gearing up to face Leon on Matchday 15 of the Clausura 2024 in Liga MX. Discover all the essential details, such as the match date, kickoff time, and various streaming options tailored for viewers in the United States, right here.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Leon live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

This is a pivotal matchup for the Requalification positions. With only a few Matchdays remaining until the end of the regular phase, every point gained or lost holds significant importance. The clash between these two teams could be decisive in their aspirations to reach the postseason and contend for the title.

Both teams currently sit on 20 points, but Pumas UNAM hold a superior goal difference, placing them ahead in the race for the final Requalification spot. However, a victory for Leon would swiftly propel them out of contention, underscoring the significance of this encounter.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Leon match be played?

The game for the Matchday 15 of the Liga MX Clausura 2024 between Pumas UNAM and Leon will be played this Sunday, April 14 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Pumas UNAM vs Leon: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Leon in the USA

This Liga MX Clausura 2024 game between Pumas UNAM and Leon will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.