Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Pumas UNAM will face Tigres UANL in a highly anticipated Matchday 6 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here’s all the key information you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and TV broadcast details and streaming options available across the USA.

Watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL online for FREE in the US on Fubo

In a high-stakes showdown, two fierce rivals are set to clash with quarterfinal aspirations on the line. The margin for error is razor-thin, with just one point separating teams vying for a coveted spot in the next round. Every match is critical as these clubs fight to secure their place in the upper echelon of the standings.

Currently, Pumas UNAM sit in 9th place with 10 points, while Tigres UANL hold the 6th spot with 11 points. This upcoming matchup is pivotal, with both teams knowing that a victory could significantly bolster their quarterfinal ambitions. It’s a must-watch duel that could shape the playoff picture.

When will the Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL match be played?

Pumas UNAM will host Tigres UANL in a Matchday 6 showdown of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Sunday, September 1st, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM (ET).

Cesar Huerta of Pumas – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Tigres UANL in the USA

Experience the excitement of Liga MX Apertura 2024 as Pumas UNAM face Tigres UANL in a must-watch clash. Catch every moment live by streaming the match nationwide on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in to TUDN or Univision for full coverage.

