NHL News: Wild owner Craig Leipold makes strong admission on star Kirill Kaprizov's future

Kirill Kaprizov has two years left on the five-year $45 million contract he signed in September 2021. However, the Minnesota Wild intend to secure their superstar for many more years before his value continues to skyrocket. The Wild owner Craig Leipold issued a blunt admission on the team’s desire to extend Kaprizov’s contract.

Minnesota has been phenomenal to start the NHL season. The Wild is tied for the lead in the Central Division with the Winnipeg Jets and it’s looking like this may finally be the year in the ‘Land of the 10,000 lakes’.

Minnesota is the State of Hockey for a reason, though the Stanley Cup hasn’t been hoisted by the Wild, the team is putting on quite the spectacle on the ice. Minnesota is playing fundamentally sound hockey, allowing the least goals in the league.

As the Wild continue their impressive form, fueled by Kaprizov’s stellar season, franchise owner Craig Leipold made it clear where he stands on extending the team’s best player.

Minnesota Wild left wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates during a time out during the San Jose Sharks game versus the Minnesota Wild on March 31, 2021, at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, CA.

“It’s a priority. There’s no doubt,” Leipold stated, via NHL.com. “We want Kirill. He’s a big part of our future. We know that. Billy has already been thinking about it. How do we go about this? We’ve got to figure out exactly what the cap’s going to be. It’s an important part of our strategic plan to get him signed for as long as we can.”

Kirill the Thrill, MVP season

Kaprizov is putting on a sensational campaign in his fifth year in the NHL. After surpassing the 100-point mark in the 2021-22 season, Kaprizov had failed to reach that milestone the following years. However, he is firing in all cylinders now.

Through 27 games, the Wild’s star tallies 18 goals and 25 assists (43 points). Kaprizov is second for most points among all skaters in the league. He only trails Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon who amasses 46 points in the season.

Kaprizov has definitely earned his name in the Hart Trophy consideration, although there is still a long season ahead. Leipold undoubtedly believes Kaprizov belongs on that table, but he’s careful not to say it outright—lest the price tag keeps climbing.

Minnesota Wild Right Wing Kirill Kaprizov (97) skates to the face-off circle during an NHL game between the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche on January 31, 2021, at Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN.

“Kirill Kaprizov is having a dynamite year,” Leipold stated. “I think now everyone in the NHL is seeing what we’ve been seeing all along. I don’t know if I would pitch for it, because the price goes up. I say that with humor. But he’s an amazing player.“