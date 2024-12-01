Where to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe live for free in the USA: La Liga 2024/2025

Trending topics:
Real Madrid will host Getafe in a Matchday 15 showdown of the 2024/2025 La Liga season. For fans in the USA, here's everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch the action, including TV and streaming details.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© IMAGO / NurPhotoKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

By Leonardo Herrera

Real Madrid will face off against Getafe in a Matchday 15 clash of the 2024/2025 La Liga season, promising an exciting encounter for fans. Viewers in the United States can catch all the action live, and here’s a complete guide to kickoff times and available TV and streaming options.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Getafe online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Real Madrid have a golden opportunity to close the gap in the La Liga title race after Barcelona’s shocking loss to Las Palmas. With the Catalans failing to secure three crucial points against a relegation-threatened opponent, Carlo Ancelotti’s squad can cut the deficit to just one point with a win.

Standing in their way are Getafe, a side clinging to survival with 13 points—level with relegation-bound Espanyol but ahead on goal difference. Getafe will be desperate to secure at least a draw to create some breathing room at the bottom of the table.

When will the Real Madrid vs Getafe match be played?

Real Madrid take on Getafe on Sunday, December 1, in Matchday 15 of the 2024-2025 La Liga season. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to kick offat 10:15 AM (ET).

Allan Nyom of Getafe – IMAGO / NurPhoto

Real Madrid vs Getafe: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Getafe in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2024/2025 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Las Palmas, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo, which offers a free trial, or catch it on ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Better Collective Logo