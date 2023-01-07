Manchester City and Chelsea will clash off on Sunday at Etihad Stadium in the Third Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup.Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 FA Cup in your country

The 2022-23 FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, January 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English FA Cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their sixth encounter in the FA Cup. On three separate instances, Manchester City has had cause to rejoice. So far, Chelsea has prevailed in both of its head-to-head matchups against the opposition, with a perfect 2-0 record.

The Blues advanced to the 2021 FA Cup Final with a 1-0 victory against the Citizens on April 17, 2021. When they do meet again, it will be in the FA Cup for the 2022/23 season, and it promises to be even more thrilling than their last meeting.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 5:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Japan: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Paramount+

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet West

Costa Rica: ESPN2, ESPN Norte, Star+

Denmark: 6'eren, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, Premier Sports 1, BBC iPlayer

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League

Norway: V Sport 2, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1

South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One

United States: ESPN+