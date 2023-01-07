The 2022-23 FA Cup Third Round match between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Sunday, January 8, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English FA Cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their sixth encounter in the FA Cup. On three separate instances, Manchester City has had cause to rejoice. So far, Chelsea has prevailed in both of its head-to-head matchups against the opposition, with a perfect 2-0 record.
The Blues advanced to the 2021 FA Cup Final with a 1-0 victory against the Citizens on April 17, 2021. When they do meet again, it will be in the FA Cup for the 2022/23 season, and it promises to be even more thrilling than their last meeting.
Manchester City vs Chelsea: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Cameroon: 5:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Costa Rica: 10:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 11:30 AM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Iran: 8:00 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Japan: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Qatar: 7:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Senegal: 4:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
South Korea: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
Tanzania: 7:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM
Tunisia: 5:30 PM
Uganda: 7:30 PM
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Chelsea: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Paramount+
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Canada: Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World Now, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet West
Costa Rica: ESPN2, ESPN Norte, Star+
Denmark: 6'eren, Viaplay Denmark, Eurosport Player Denmark, discovery+
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: BBC Sport Web, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One, Premier Sports 1, BBC iPlayer
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 4
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League
Norway: V Sport 2, V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Singapore: 111 mio Sports 1
South Africa: Supersport Grandstand, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One
United States: ESPN+