Manchester City and Chelsea will meet at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the Third Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English FA Cup soccer match in the US and Canada.

This will only be their sixth FA Cup meeting. Manchester City have celebrated on three occasions so far. Chelsea have emerged victorious in head-to-head clashes twice to this day, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on April 17, 2021, when the Blues beat the Citizens 1-0 to go into the 2021 Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 FA Cup.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Date

The 2022-23 FA Cup Third Round game between Manchester City and Chelsea will be played on Sunday, January 8, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in FA Cup 2022-23

The match to be played between Manchester City and Chelsea in the Third Round of the FA Cup 2022/23, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and on Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Now Plus, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World Now in Canada.