Manchester City are one of the main candidates to win this competition and they want to continue showing why when they face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.
Another duel between Premier League teams will take place in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. And it could be said that it will be a duel of opposites since on the one hand there will be Southampton, who are in the last position with 12 points and, for the moment, losing category. Although his goal for the season is to avoid relegation, reaching the semifinals of this tournament would also be important.
They will not have it easy at all since on the other side will be the main candidates to win this cup. Manchester City are second in the Premier League and, for now, it seems that they are the only ones who will be able to challenge Arsenal for the title. The "Citizens" seek to win everything they play, and of course this tournament is no exception.
Southampton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Southampton will face Manchester City for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Wednesday, January 11 at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Southampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Canada: DAZN
USA: ESPN+