Southampton will play against Manchester City for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup quarterfinals. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City are one of the main candidates to win this competition and they want to continue showing why when they face Southampton in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In Canada you can follow all the action of this game through DAZN.

Another duel between Premier League teams will take place in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup. And it could be said that it will be a duel of opposites since on the one hand there will be Southampton, who are in the last position with 12 points and, for the moment, losing category. Although his goal for the season is to avoid relegation, reaching the semifinals of this tournament would also be important.

They will not have it easy at all since on the other side will be the main candidates to win this cup. Manchester City are second in the Premier League and, for now, it seems that they are the only ones who will be able to challenge Arsenal for the title. The "Citizens" seek to win everything they play, and of course this tournament is no exception.

Southampton vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Southampton will face Manchester City for the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup this Wednesday, January 11 at the St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 12)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 12)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 12)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 12)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (January 12)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 12)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 12)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 12)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (January 12)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Southampton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN North, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football

Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv, Mola

International: bet365

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sports TV3, Sports TV Multiscreen

Qatar: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, Supersport Grandstand, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Tunisia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Uganda: Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra

USA: ESPN+

