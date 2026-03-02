FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants new rule after the Vinicius-Prestianni Champions League incident

The controversial incident involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr during the first leg of the Champions League playoff round, ultimately won by Real Madrid, continues to spark reactions. These are no longer just unofficial opinions but have reached the highest level: FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out and was firm regarding situations like this.

The episode initially led to UEFA action, suspending Prestianni for one match and preventing him from participating in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, an institutional investigation was launched and remains ongoing. Infantino has now weighed in and delivered his verdict in recent hours, calling for automatic red cards for any player who covers their mouth while speaking on the field in a similar context.

“If a player covers their mouth and says something, and that has a racist consequence, then they have to be sent off, obviously,” the Swiss executive said in remarks to Sky News.

Infantino also added that action should follow a presumption of wrongdoing: “It must exist, because a player has said something they should not have said. Otherwise, you wouldn’t cover your mouth, you have nothing to hide. I just don’t understand it.”

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Why implement this measure?

The Prestianni case originated after the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid. Vinicius reported that Prestianni called him “m*nk**” following his goal celebration, triggering UEFA’s immediate anti-racism protocol.

However, the exchange could not be verified because the young Argentine had covered his mouth during the interaction. This factor made the incident subject to further review.

Although Prestianni repeatedly denied the accusation, UEFA suspended him provisionally and barred him from playing in the second leg. The investigation remains open.

In parallel, the International Football Association Board addressed the matter at its most recent meeting. If the proposal advances, the aim is for the new rule to take effect starting with the 2026 World Cup.

