Trending topics:
Champions League

FIFA president Gianni Infantino wants new rule after the Vinicius-Prestianni Champions League incident

FIFA President Gianni Infantino clarifies the new rule he wants to implement following the Vinicius Jr. and Gianluca Prestianni incident in the UEFA Champions League.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
© Anna WebberFIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The controversial incident involving Gianluca Prestianni and Vinicius Jr during the first leg of the Champions League playoff round, ultimately won by Real Madrid, continues to spark reactions. These are no longer just unofficial opinions but have reached the highest level: FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke out and was firm regarding situations like this.

The episode initially led to UEFA action, suspending Prestianni for one match and preventing him from participating in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, an institutional investigation was launched and remains ongoing. Infantino has now weighed in and delivered his verdict in recent hours, calling for automatic red cards for any player who covers their mouth while speaking on the field in a similar context.

“If a player covers their mouth and says something, and that has a racist consequence, then they have to be sent off, obviously,” the Swiss executive said in remarks to Sky News.

Advertisement

Infantino also added that action should follow a presumption of wrongdoing: “It must exist, because a player has said something they should not have said. Otherwise, you wouldn’t cover your mouth, you have nothing to hide. I just don’t understand it.”

Vinicius Jr and Gianluca Prestianni

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica speaks towards Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid.

Advertisement

Why implement this measure?

The Prestianni case originated after the Champions League match between Benfica and Real Madrid. Vinicius reported that Prestianni called him “m*nk**” following his goal celebration, triggering UEFA’s immediate anti-racism protocol.

Vinicius Jr shares three-word message after eliminating Prestianni’s Benfica from Champions League with Real Madrid

see also

Vinicius Jr shares three-word message after eliminating Prestianni’s Benfica from Champions League with Real Madrid

However, the exchange could not be verified because the young Argentine had covered his mouth during the interaction. This factor made the incident subject to further review.

Advertisement

Although Prestianni repeatedly denied the accusation, UEFA suspended him provisionally and barred him from playing in the second leg. The investigation remains open.

In parallel, the International Football Association Board addressed the matter at its most recent meeting. If the proposal advances, the aim is for the new rule to take effect starting with the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement
Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
IFAB approves new rules that will be implemented at 2026 FIFA World Cup
Soccer

IFAB approves new rules that will be implemented at 2026 FIFA World Cup

FIFA reportedly makes final decision on Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup
Soccer

FIFA reportedly makes final decision on Mexico ahead of 2026 World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino breaks silence on Mexico situation ahead of 2026 World Cup
Soccer

FIFA president Gianni Infantino breaks silence on Mexico situation ahead of 2026 World Cup

NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about one of Cody Bellinger’s key teammates
MLB

NY Yankees’ Aaron Boone makes something clear about one of Cody Bellinger’s key teammates

Better Collective Logo