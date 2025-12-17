Where to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Manchester City and Brentford will face each other in the quarterfinals of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

One of the standout fixtures of the Carabao Cup quarterfinals puts defending heavyweight Manchester City on the pitch with a semifinal berth on the line, as Pep Guardiola’s side looks to stay on track for another domestic trophy run.

The Citizens enter as clear favorites, but there’s little room for complacency in a knockout setting, especially against a Brentford squad that may be struggling for consistency in Premier League play yet remains dangerous when the stakes are high, making this a matchup that could be tighter than the odds suggest.

When will the Manchester City vs Brentford match be played?

Manchester City play against Brentford for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup quarterfinals this Wednesday, December 17. The action is set to kick off at 2:30 PM (ET).

Nathan Collins of Brentford – Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

see also Erling Haaland overshadows Cristiano Ronaldo’s mark at Man United with another goal for Man City

Manchester City vs Brentford: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford in the USA

