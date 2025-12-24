Eugenio Suarez draws continued interest from AL contender amid Red Sox rumors

The Seattle Mariners may be considering a familiar face as they plan for the 2026 season. After a brief reunion last summer, Eugenio Suarez struggled at the plate but left a lasting impression on both fans and the organization. Meanwhile, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly keeping an eye on the two-time All-Star as they explore options to bolster their lineup.

Suarez, who played for Seattle in 2021–22 before returning midseason in 2025, batted just .189 with a .683 OPS over 53 games following the July 31 trade. Despite the low numbers, he remains a fan favorite and a player the Mariners value for his clubhouse presence and past power numbers.

General manager Justin Hollander confirmed the club has maintained contact with Suárez’s representatives, leaving the door open for a potential third stint in Seattle.

Could Suarez return to Seattle?

“Certainly a chance,” Hollander said on MLB Network Radio. “We’ve maintained contact with Geno’s reps. We love Geno. Geno brings a ton, not just on the field — the things that people see with the 49 homers, the big moments — but off the field, his steady presence, great makeup. What he brings to a clubhouse every day, it’s really hard to replicate. So we’ve maintained contact with Geno’s reps all winter long.”

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Mariners reacts after striking out. Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

While the Mariners’ 2026 third base spot currently appears earmarked for Ben Williamson or top prospect Colt Emerson, Suárez could also be utilized as a designated hitter.

Teams seeking proven power and veteran leadership may see Suarez as an appealing option to strengthen both the lineup and the clubhouse. With free agency approaching and Suárez’s versatility, his next destination could shape the offensive outlook for multiple AL contenders in 2026.

