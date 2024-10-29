Where to watch River Plate vs Atletico Mineiro in the USA: 2024 Copa Libertadores

Trending topics:
River Plate receive Atletico Mineiro for the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores semifinal. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch or stream the game in the USA.

Marcelo Gallardo and Franco Mastantuono of River Plate
© IMAGO / FotobairesMarcelo Gallardo and Franco Mastantuono of River Plate

By Leonardo Herrera

River Plate face off against Atletico Mineiro in the decisive second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores semifinal, with a ticket to the final on the line. Fans won’t want to miss a second of this high-stakes showdown, and with multiple streaming options available, it’s easy to catch every moment of the action. Here’s all you need to know to watch in the USA.

[Watch Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

The second leg of an unexpectedly one-sided series between River Plate and Atletico Mineiro head to Buenos Aires, with River aiming to overturn a daunting 3-0 deficit. In the opening match, Atletico Mineiro capitalized on their home-field advantage, dominating play to secure a commanding lead that left River on the back foot.

Now, River Plate will rely on the home crowd’s energy as they push to claw back into the series, likely adopting a more aggressive approach. Atletico Mineiro, however, will look to seal their advantage by staying compact and exploiting counterattacking opportunities.

When will the River Plate vs Atletico Mineiro match be played?

River Plate take on Atletico Mineiro in the second leg of the 2024 Copa Libertadores semifinal this Tuesday, October 29. The match is slated to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Hulk from Atletico Mineiro – IMAGO / TheNews2

River Plate vs Atletico Mineiro: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Atletico Mineiro vs River Plate in the USA

The 2024 Copa Libertadores clash between River Plate and Atletico Mineiro will be broadcast to USA viewers on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Additionally, fans can tune in on Fanatiz or beIN SPORTS.

Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

