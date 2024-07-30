Tigres UANL take on Puebla in a crucial Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Don’t miss out on our extensive coverage, including kickoff details and streaming options in the USA.

Puebla’s Leagues Cup debut was anything but promising. They faced a seemingly superior opponent in Inter Miami, and despite their efforts, fell short. Even without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami secured a significant victory, leaving Puebla in a precarious position.

Now, Puebla face a must-win scenario to avoid elimination, but the task is daunting as they go up against Tigres UANL, a top contender for the title. Tigres, with their international experience, will be gunning for a win, knowing that even a victory via penalties will secure their passage to the next round.

When will the Tigres UANL vs Puebla match be played?

Tigres UANL are gearing up for a thrilling clash against Puebla in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, with the action set to ignite this Tuesday, July 30 at 9:30 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Tigres UANL clash with Puebla in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Don’t miss a moment of the action—tune in live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.