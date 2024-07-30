Tigres UANL face off against Puebla in a pivotal Matchday 2 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, promising to be a must-watch for soccer fans everywhere. Be sure to check the kickoff times and streaming options in the USA so you can catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes encounter.
[Watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla live in the USA on Apple TV]
Puebla’s Leagues Cup debut was anything but promising. They faced a seemingly superior opponent in Inter Miami, and despite their efforts, fell short. Even without Lionel Messi, Inter Miami secured a significant victory, leaving Puebla in a precarious position.
Now, Puebla face a must-win scenario to avoid elimination, but the task is daunting as they go up against Tigres UANL, a top contender for the title. Tigres, with their international experience, will be gunning for a win, knowing that even a victory via penalties will secure their passage to the next round.
When will the Tigres UANL vs Puebla match be played?
Tigres UANL are gearing up for a thrilling clash against Puebla in Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, with the action set to ignite this Tuesday, July 30 at 9:30 PM (ET).
Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Time by State in the USA
ET: 9:30 PM
CT: 8:30 PM
MT: 7:30 PM
PT: 6:30 PM
How to watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla in the USA
Get ready for an electrifying showdown as Tigres UANL clash with Puebla in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Don’t miss a moment of the action—tune in live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass.