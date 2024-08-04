Seattle Sounders FC face Necaxa in Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Be sure to catch all the action with our in-depth coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Necaxa live in the USA on Apple TV]

As the third Matchday of Group West 6 approaches, excitement is at a fever pitch with all three teams still in the running for qualification. The Seattle Sounders are in a strong position after their recent win over Minnesota United, which has earned them three crucial points. Even a loss in a penalty shootout would be enough for Seattle to maintain their lead in the group.

Necaxa, who are coming off a loss to Minnesota, face a must-win situation. If they manage to secure a victory, all three teams in the group will be tied on points, with goal difference becoming the deciding factor. A result other than a win for Necaxa will spell elimination, making their pursuit of the three points a high-stakes affair.

When will Seattle Sounders FC vs Necaxa match be played?

The Seattle Sounders will face off against Necaxa this Sunday, August 4, in a pivotal Matchday 3 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 PM (ET).

Raul Sandoval of Necaxa – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Seattle Sounders FC vs Necaxa: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Seattle Sounders FC vs Necaxa in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Seattle Sounders FC take on Necaxa in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass. Other options: Fubo, TUDN, Univision, Fox Sports, UniMás.