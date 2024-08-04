Chivas face off against LA Galaxy on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage, including kickoff times and streaming options available in the USA.

Chivas will clash with LA Galaxy on Matchday 3 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage in what’s expected to be a high-octane battle. Fans can expect nonstop action in this thrilling encounter, so make sure to catch every moment. For kickoff times and streaming options across the USA, check your local listings.

Matchday 3 of the Leagues Cup group stage is set to deliver some thrilling clashes, and this one is no exception. The Los Angeles Galaxy, coming off a 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes, have already punched their ticket to the knockout rounds. But they’re not stopping there; aiming to top their group, they need at least a draw to secure first place.

Their opponents, Chivas, are in a must-win situation after their narrow penalty shootout loss to the Earthquakes. For Chivas, advancing to the next stage hinges on a victory—whether through regular time or penalties. With so much on the line, fans can expect a high-stakes, action-packed showdown.

When will the Chivas vs LA Galaxy match be played?

Chivas take on LA Galaxy this Sunday, August 4, in a critical Matchday 3 clash of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. The highly anticipated game is set to begin at 10:30 PM (ET).

Chivas vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

How to watch Chivas vs LA Galaxy in the USA

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Chivas take on LA Galaxy in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Catch every thrilling moment of this high-stakes clash live on Apple TV with the MLS Season Pass—don’t miss out!