Where to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Southampton take on Arsenal in the 2025/26 FA Cup quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

All eyes are on the FA Cup quarterfinals as Arsenal, one of the tournament favorites and Premier League current leaders, look to continue their strong season and secure a semifinal spot against Southampton.

After falling short in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City and Erling Haaland, the Gunners are determined to respond, but Southampton—an EFL Championship side pushing for promotion and in solid form—aim to play spoiler in what shapes up as a compelling clash.

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When will the Southampton vs Arsenal match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup quarterfinals between Southampton and Arsenal will be played this Saturday, April 4 at 3:00 PM (ET).

Finn Azaz of Southampton – Simon Galloway/Getty Images

Southampton vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale in the USA

This FA Cup game between Chelsea and Port Vale will be broadcast in the United States on ESPN+.