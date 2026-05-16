Chelsea vs Manchester City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the FA Cup match on May 16, 2026

Chelsea face Manchester City at Wembley in the 2025/2026 FA Cup final. The Blues want to end this disappointing season with a trophy against a Citizens side aiming for the FA Cup and the Premier League. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Chelsea vs Manchester City Tournament FA Cup Date Saturday, May 16, 2026 Time 10:00 AM (ET) / 6:00 AM (PT) TV Channels ESPN2, ESPN Deportes Live Stream ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Orange

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester City in the USA

Supporters won’t have trouble finding this must-watch contest, with a variety of streaming platforms and television channels set to carry the live broadcast from start to finish.

Fans can stream the matchup live on ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Orange, while viewers watching through traditional cable packages can tune in on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

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Can I watch Chelsea vs Manchester City for free?

Fans in the United States will have more than one way to watch this matchup live without paying upfront, as both DirecTV Stream and Fubo are broadcasting the game and currently offering 5-day free trials.

Viewers interested in following the action can use either streaming service’s promotional period to enjoy the game at no cost before the trial expires.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

One of the biggest showdowns in English soccer is set to deliver another chapter as two Big Six rivals battle for the FA Cup crown, the oldest and most prestigious domestic tournament in the sport.

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Manchester City enter the final looking to salvage silverware after an inconsistent campaign on the international stage, though Pep Guardiola’s side remains firmly in the hunt for domestic success and knows lifting the FA Cup would provide a major statement finish to the season.

Standing in their way are Chelsea, who have now a golden opportunity to erase some of that disappointment by ending the season with a trophy that could completely change the narrative around the team.

Cole Palmer of Chelsea – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

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Chelsea vs Manchester City: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Hato; James, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Cucurella; Pedro.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Trafford; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Bernardo; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

What time is the Chelsea vs Manchester City match?

The match kicks off today, May 16, at 10:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:00 AM

Central Time: 9:00 AM

Mountain Time: 8:00 AM

Pacific Time: 7:00 AM