Champions League

Where to watch Stuttgart vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Stuttgart will host PSG in Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain
© Mike Hewitt/Getty ImagesBradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain

Stuttgart will face off against PSG on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Stuttgart vs PSG online in the US on Paramount+]

This showdown is a pivotal clash for both teams, each sitting with 10 points after critical wins on Matchday 7 that propelled them into the tournament’s top 24. With elimination looming for the loser, depending on results from teams just below, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

PSG enter on a high after a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory over Manchester City, overturning a 2-0 deficit in stunning fashion. Stuttgart, fresh off a dominant win against Bratislava, embrace the underdog role and will aim to upset a title contender like PSG to secure their spot in the next phase.

When will the Stuttgart vs PSG match be played?

Stuttgart will take on PSG this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Anthony Rouault of VfB Stuttgart – Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Anthony Rouault of VfB Stuttgart – Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Stuttgart vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Neymar Jr. reveals surprising truth about his relationship with Mbappe at PSG

How to watch Stuttgart vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Stuttgart and PSG. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

