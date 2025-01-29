Where to watch Stuttgart vs PSG live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Stuttgart will face off against PSG on Matchday 8 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available here to ensure they don’t miss a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

This showdown is a pivotal clash for both teams, each sitting with 10 points after critical wins on Matchday 7 that propelled them into the tournament’s top 24. With elimination looming for the loser, depending on results from teams just below, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

PSG enter on a high after a dramatic 4-2 comeback victory over Manchester City, overturning a 2-0 deficit in stunning fashion. Stuttgart, fresh off a dominant win against Bratislava, embrace the underdog role and will aim to upset a title contender like PSG to secure their spot in the next phase.

When will the Stuttgart vs PSG match be played?

Stuttgart will take on PSG this Wednesday, January 29, in a Matchday 8 clash of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Stuttgart vs PSG: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Stuttgart vs PSG in the USA

Get ready for the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash between Stuttgart and PSG. Catch all the action live on Paramount+, with extended coverage also available on ViX.