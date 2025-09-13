Where to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Pachuca ill square off with Cruz Azul in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 8 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

Pachuca are looking to regroup after a setback against Club America dropped them to sixth in the table and left their direct quarterfinal hopes in jeopardy, making three points a must this weekend.

Cruz Azul, on the other hand, comes in riding high after grinding out a win over Chivas on Matchday 7 to reach 17 points, sitting just behind Monterrey in the standings and pushing to leapfrog the leaders with another strong performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Pachuca vs Cruz Azul match be played?

Pachuca take on Cruz Azul in the Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, September 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

Luis Quiñones of Pachuca – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Pachuca vs Cruz Azul: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Pachuca vs Cruz Azul in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pachuca and Cruz Azul will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN.