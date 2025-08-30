Where to watch Club America vs Pachuca live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Club America will face off against Pachuca in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 7 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Club America vs Pachuca online in the US on Fubo]

Club America and Pachuca collide in one of the Liga MX weekend’s most high-stakes matchups, with both teams jockeying for the top spot. Las Aguilas are riding high after a commanding 4-2 victory over Atlas and are eager to extend their momentum.

Pachuca opened the season strong but has stumbled slightly in recent games, keeping the race for the lead wide open. With both clubs in contention, this clash could be pivotal in shaping the early title picture.

When will the Club America vs Pachuca match be played?

Club America play against Pachuca in the Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, August 30. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 PM (ET).

Daniel Aceves of Pachuca – Leopoldo Smith/Getty Images

Club America vs Pachuca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Club America vs Pachuca in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Club America and Pachuca will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: CBS Sports Network, Univision, TUDN, DirecTV Stream, ViX.