United States will face Colombia in an international friendly. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this match in the USA.

The United States will play against Colombia in a 2024 international friendly. For fans eagerly anticipating every moment of this exciting match, here are all the essential details, including the exact date, start time, and various options for live streaming or viewing in the United States.

[Watch USA vs Colombia live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

It is a duel between two teams that are preparing for the Copa America 2024. Although the United States are not among the main favorites, they are currently the best team in CONCACAF and aim to represent the region in the best way possible. They boast an interesting mix of youthful talent and experienced players, which they hope will enable them to compete effectively against the top teams in CONMEBOL.

Colombia, on the other hand, are one of the toughest rivals in South America and undoubtedly have aspirations of reaching the podium. Both teams are keen to enter the continental tournament in peak form, and there is no better preparation than a friendly match against strong opposition.

When will the United States vs Colombia match be played?

The United States vs Colombia for this 2024 international friendly match is scheduled for this Saturday, June 8, at 5:30 PM (ET).

United States forward Christian Pulisic – IMAGO / Eyepix Group

United States vs Colombia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

How to watch United States vs Colombia in the USA

In the United States, the friendly game between United States and Colombia can be seen through Fubo (free trial) and Peacock. Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo, TNT, Max, Futbol de Primera Radio.