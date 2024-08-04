USA U20 is gearing up for a high-stakes final showdown against Mexico U20 in the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship. American fans can stay tuned for all the crucial details on match dates, kickoff times, and streaming options right here.

The USA U20 squad is set to clash with Mexico U20 in the eagerly awaited final of the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Soccer enthusiasts across the USA can look forward to this high-stakes showdown, with live updates on kickoff times and streaming options making sure every electrifying moment is within reach.

[Watch United States U20 vs Mexico U20 live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

In a clash of titans that surprises no one, the United States and Mexico are set to battle for the title in the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Both teams have weathered challenging matches to demonstrate their superiority, and their journey to the final is well-deserved.

The U.S. squad faced a tough semifinal against Panama U20, a team that, aside from the finalists, had shown remarkable skill throughout the tournament. Meanwhile, Mexico cruised to a more comfortable victory, defeating Cuba U20 with a solid 2-0 performance. As the final looms, fans can expect an electrifying showdown between these two powerhouse teams.

When will the USA U20 vs Mexico U20 match be played?

The stage is set for a thrilling showdown as USA U20 takes on Mexico U20 in the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship final this Sunday, August 4. Fans can tune in for the highly anticipated clash with kickoff scheduled for 5:00 PM (ET).

USA U20 vs Mexico U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch USA U20 vs Mexico U20 in the USA

Prepare for an electrifying showdown at the 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship as the USA U20 face off against Mexico U20. Tune in to catch every moment live across the USA on Fubo (free trial), with additional coverage on ViX and Fox Sports.