Where to watch USA vs Jamaica live for free in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

USA will take on Jamaica in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals in the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup, including the date and where to watch or stream it live in the USA.

USA and Jamaica will face each other in the second leg of the League A quarterfinals of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League. For USA fans eager to catch every moment, essential match details—including date, kickoff time, and live streaming options—are readily available here to ensure no action is missed.

[Watch USA vs Jamaica in the USA for FREE on Fubo]

The highly anticipated clash between these two rivals in the first leg lived up to the predictions: it was a tight, gritty battle, but in the end, the Americans—the favorites—came out on top with a 1-0 victory. Now, with the second leg set to take place on their home turf, Team USA is in a prime position to secure their qualification.

However, Jamaica aren’t backing down; they know a win on US soil is a tall order, but with nothing to lose, they’ll be pushing for a comeback. For the USA, a draw would be enough to advance, so they’ll need to balance smart, composed play with maintaining their focus to avoid any slip-ups.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the USA vs Jamaica match be played?

USA will take on Jamaica in the second leg League A quarterfinal of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League on Monday, November 18. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Kasey Palmer of Jamaica – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Advertisement

USA vs Jamaica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to USA vs Jamaica in the USA

The 2024/2025 Concacaf Nations League match between USA and Jamaica is available for free streaming in the USA on Fubo, which offers a free trial. Other options: TNT, TruTV, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Peacock Premium, Max.