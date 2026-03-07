Raiders trading Maxx Crosby to Ravens boosts Jerry Jones, Cowboys’ chances to land elite pass rusher

The Baltimore Ravens sent two first-round picks to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Maxx Crosby. The steep price was the main reason why Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys did not pursue the defensive end, yet the NFC East team could still land a top-tier pass rusher for much less.

On Friday night, the entire NFL was shocked when news emerged that the Ravens had acquired Maxx Crosby in a blockbuster trade. Baltimore sent its 2026 and 2027 first-round picks to the Raiders, a price that reportedly kept several teams from entering the race for the elite pass rusher.

One of those teams was the Cowboys. Dallas was considered an NFC contender in the pursuit of Crosby, but ultimately backed away from the deal. However, the franchise could now target another top-tier pass rusher, and the cost would look very different.

Cowboys emerge as favorites to land Trey Hendrickson in free agency

After the Ravens reached an agreement with the Raiders for Maxx Crosby, reports revealed that several teams had interest in the star defensive end. However, Baltimore was the only franchise willing to meet Las Vegas’ asking price for the five-time Pro Bowler.

According to multiple reports, Dallas was among the teams strongly interested in Crosby. Following Micah Parsons’ exit to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys were left without an elite pass rusher, but another top-tier quarterback hunter could soon be on the way.

A few days ago, it was revealed that the Cincinnati Bengals will not place the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson, opening the door for the veteran defender to test free agency. With Crosby no longer available, rumors linking Hendrickson to Dallas have intensified.

Hendrickson is set to become an unrestricted free agent. He endured a difficult 2025 NFL season, appearing in just seven games due to a severe core muscle and hip injury while recording four sacks.

Despite the setback, the four-time Pro Bowler is still viewed as a reliable pass rusher around the league. With the Cowboys unwilling to give up two first-round picks for Crosby, offering a lucrative contract to Hendrickson—without sacrificing any draft capital—could become the ideal scenario to strengthen the defense ahead of the 2026 season.