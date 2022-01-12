The battle between Manchester City and Manchester United went from the pitch to the boardroom as consultants KPMG issued a report on both club’s revenue in 2020/21.

Manchester United and Manchester City are the bitterest of rivals, and the Manchester derby has only been heightened with the growth of Manchester City over the last decade. At one time Manchester United was not only the biggest team of the city but arguably the world.

Then the investment by the City Football Group helped elevate Manchester City to one of the biggest and best clubs in the world. Falling short in last season’s Champions League final to Chelsea. Only 20 years before it was common to see United lifting trophies and City fighting off relegation.

Now both are top clubs, but the rivalry is still there in every aspect especially on the business side. A report issued by consultants KPMG revealed which Manchester club was the king of revenue among the two in 2020/21.

Manchester City gained $99 million more in revenue than Manchester United

According to the KPMG report Manchester City had a total of $733,925,955 operating revenue for the 2020/21 season. Manchester United on the other hand had $634,719,520, these revenues were broken down by broadcast rights, match day and commercial income for both teams.

The report also showed the effects that the COVID-19 pandemic had on the Premier League and its revenue streams, which saw a large portion of the season be played without spectators at the stadiums. It marked the first time that Manchester City was able to gain more revenue than their town rivals.