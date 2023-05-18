Argentina, six-time winners of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, will be hosting the event in 2023. Between May 20 and June 11, the competition will take place.

24 countries will compete for the title of best youth soccer nation. Argentina stepped in to save the Under-20 World Cup when FIFA took the hosting rights away from Indonesia.

Argentina, which had been doomed to lose out on the renowned competition due to not qualifying, has been given a reprieve as the hosts receive direct entrance and a crack at the crown.

Will VAR be used in U-20 World Cup 2023?

The competition attracts both devoted soccer fans and casual viewers who want to see something different from the regular club season. So, it’s natural to question whether VAR (video assistant referee) will make an appearance in this year’s FIFA U-20 World Cup.

With 18 video match officials on hand, the answer is yes, VAR technology will be utilized in this year’s U-20 World Cup in Argentina. However, this won’t be the first version to have this technology. In 2017, VAR was deployed for the first time in a FIFA youth competition.