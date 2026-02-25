Why is Paul Pogba not playing today for Monaco vs PSG in leg 2 of 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoffs?

AS Monaco‘s squad for the current Champions League campaign includes the dynamic presence of Paul Pogba. However, the latest reports suggest lingering uncertainty about his availability for the remainder of the tournament.

Paul Pogba is not playing today vs PSG as he has been sidelined by injuries and will miss the crucial clash. In their previous encounter, Monaco demonstrated a strong start against Paris Saint-Germain, securing a 2-0 lead by halftime.Yet, PSG rallied and staged a comeback, ultimately clinching a 3-2 victory, thus gaining a strategic edge for the next meeting at Parc des Princes.

The anticipation is building as fans prepare to see which team will secure a berth in the Round of 16. Monaco supporters will be crucial, with the club needing just one goal to tie the aggregate score and potentially push the match to a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, PSG face a setback regarding their star player and current Ballon d’Or winner, Ousmane Dembele, who is not playing against Monaco today due to a calf injury sustained in the first leg.

Pogba’s potential return to the field

After sustaining an injury last December, Paul Pogba might soon rejoin the Monaco lineup, according to Sebastien Pocognoli. “His return is becoming clearer. We hope to have him back just before the break and to build with him during the international window. He’s fully focused on the team. His plan is well defined,” Pocognoli told reporters, via Yahoo Sports.

For those eager to see Pogba in Champions League action, Monaco must secure a victory over PSG. A tie or loss would change things for Monaco on their pursuit of the title.

With such high stakes, excitement builds for this marquee matchup in France. The last meeting showcased exceptional performances from both sides, culminating in a thrilling five-goal spectacle.

