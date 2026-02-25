What happens if PSG win, tie or lose vs Monaco today in 2026 UEFA Champions League KO phase playoff leg 2?

The second leg between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco in the UEFA Champions League knockout playoff carries heightened tension after a first meeting that left the tie finely balanced.

For PSG, the attacking spark of players such as Ousmane Dembele, whose status against Monaco remains unclear, could prove decisive, especially in a match where momentum can shift quickly and the aggregate score dictates the broader strategy.

With no margin for error at this stage, every goal, setback or late surge influences the road ahead. The outcome will not only determine progression, but also shape the tone of the club’s European ambitions in the weeks to come.

What happens if PSG beat Monaco?

A win for Paris Saint-Germain at the Parc des Princes would solidify their grip on this knockout tie after an already thrilling 3-2 first-leg victory in Monaco, where PSG overturned a two-goal deficit to take the lead in the tie.

Such a result would mean PSG advance straight to the UEFA Champions League round of 16, as aggregate goals over the two legs determine progression — there’s no away goals rule in the current format.

Ousmane Dembele of PSG during a UEFA Champions League 2025/26 League Phase MD8 match (Source: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

What happens if PSG and Monaco tie?

A draw tonight is enough for Paris Saint-Germain to qualify for the round of 16, as they would continue leading in aggregate score. Therefore, PSG would advance by merely avoiding defeat.

What happens if PSG lose to Monaco today?

A loss for PSG tonight could change things depending on the score. If PSG lose by only one goal, the game against Monaco will go to overtime. Under current Champions League knockout rules, if teams are still tied on aggregate at the end of normal time in the second leg, 30 minutes of extra time follow — consisting of two 15-minute periods. If neither side breaks that deadlock, a penalty shootout decides who advances.

However, if PSG lose by two or more goals, they would be eliminated from the Champions League and have no chances to defend their title. Monaco need a victory to keep their chances alive, but the goal difference will determine whether extra time will be needed or not.

