Real Madrid have established many records on the field, now they can claim a few achievements and titles off of it. On the internet no club in the world has more unique users than the Spanish giants. According to a statement issued by the club and validated by SimilarWeb, Real Madrid has beaten the record of unique users for their club website.

For the seventh consecutive year, Los Blancos has the most visited soccer club website in the world with an average of around 8.9 million visits per month. The club also increased by 38% their yearly unique user visitors, which was around 66.7 million last year, an all-time record.

Real Madrid obtained 108 million sessions and more than 506 million page views over the last 12 months. Here is more information regarding the usage of Real Madrid’s website.

Data from Real Madrid’s official site

According to SimilarWeb and the club statement, 74% of website traffic comes from mobile devices, while 48% of the visitors are in the 18-34 demographic. Real Madrid is one of the most popular soccer teams in the world with an Instagram following of 145 million followers.

Real Madrid in LaLiga

Real Madrid is off to a flying start in LaLiga winning their first three league matches and in firm control over first place. The club has given up only 1 goal the entire season and will face Getafe on Saturday in round 4 of the league.