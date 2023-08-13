Eder Militao is out for Real Madrid. In what’s been a terrible start of the season because of injuries, the Spanish club just confirmed the star from Brazil will be sidelined.

“Following tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days.”

Now, in a span of a few days, Carlo Ancelotti just lost Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. His best goalkeeper and his best defender. It’s going to be a really tough road ahead for Real Madrid.

How long will Eder Militao be out with Real Madrid?

The left knee injury of Eder Militao could have a very similar rehabilitation process as the one suffered by Thibaut Courtois. That’s why, according to medical experts, six to eight months is the proper timeline.

As a consequence, though they might come back a little bit earlier, the truth is Real Madrid have to face the 2023-2024 season without two of the best players in the world.

In the case of Courtois, Kepa might be the goalkeeper to replace him. However, Militao’s situation is trickier as Real Madrid only have as center backs three possible players: Antonio Rudiger, Nacho and David Alaba. It would be really complicated to go a full season with such a limited rotation.