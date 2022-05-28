After the defeat against Real Madrid the good memories return to the Liverpool fans, another lost final against the Spanish but there is a player from that country who was part of Liverpool who set a difficult record to break.s

Liverpool lost the 2022 UCL final against Real Madrid 1-0 in what was a tight game from the start, but Liverpool always had the initiative passing and shooting the ball with class and with that premier-league-style.

But things did not go as they wanted, another defeat that adds to the list of 4 seasons as runners up (1985, 2007, 2018). The last time Liverpool won a UCL was in 2019 against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Liverpool player with the most appearances in European tournaments is Jamie Carragher with 150 games during his 17 years playing for the team. In total Carragher played 508 official games for Liverpool between local games in England and European games.

Who is the Liverpool player with most UCL appearances?

The only player with more than thirty UCL appearances is Xabi Alonso with a total of 39 appearances as a Liverpool player in the UEFA Champions League. He played for Liverpool from 2004 to 2009 with a total of 143 games and 15 goals. During his stint with The Reds he won a UCL in the 2004-05 season.

No other Liverpool player has as many UCL appearances as Xavi Alonso, plus he is on the list of players with 100 or more appearances in the tournament. But most of his UCL games were with Real Madrid with a total of 47 games.

